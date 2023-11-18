Flyers hit power-play jackpot in 4-3 overtime win against the Golden Knights

Entering Saturday’s matchup against the Vegas Golden Knights, there was wonder if the Flyers could decline a power play.

Instead, they hit the power-play jackpot in a 4-3 overtime win against the defending Stanley Cup champion at the Wells Fargo Center.

Before Sean Couturier scored the game-winner, Owen Tippett scored on a power play in the opening frame with a snipe in the slot after a shot by Travis Sanheim inadvertently went off Golden Knights’ Brayden McNabb in front. Tyson Foerster added another goal in the opening minute of the second period after another Sanheim point shot went off the end boards and back to him in front.

Maybe what the power play needed was a guy who entered the game red-hot and another who was doing everything right but scoring.

Tippett has scored in four-straight games, including a two-goal effort in a 6-3 win against the Ducks on Nov. 10. Saturday marked his first power-play goal of the season after notching eight last season.

Foerster entered the game still looking for his first goal of the season and finally cashed in. He nicked the puck as it zinged past him in front before he scored one off the inside of the far post.

House money

Eight games. A big 0-for-26 in power plays. But then there were two.

Getting off the schneid was a big relief but it didn’t solve all the Flyers woes.

They got five shots on goal but couldn’t bury anything during a five-minute major that was assessed to Golden Knights’ Chandler Stephenson for cross-checking Garnet Hathaway up high. Hathaway bumped Mark Stone into the net after the whistle in the second period and Stephenson took exception. He was also given a game misconduct.

They also had a chance to take a 4-3 lead late in the third when winger Paul Cotter was called for tripping at 17:17. Remember, Rome wasn’t built in a day.

On the flip side, the penalty kill got its work in too. After Sean Walker took a minor for holding at 17 minutes, five seconds in the second period, Travis Konecny added his own holding minor 48 seconds later. And 43 seconds later Scott Laughton got called for cross-checking.

The Flyers held the Golden Knights to just one power-play goal despite facing an almost four-minute, two-man advantage. Vegas entered the game tied for ninth in the NHL on the power play and got one during the 5-on-3, a shot by Jonathan Marchessault from the left circle with Stone standing on the doorstep.

Ace in the hole

Tortorella talked about weathering storms and in the opening frame, Carter Hart came up big as his teammates started off the matinee a little sluggish.

Hart stoned Ivan Barbashev on a breakaway just 74 seconds into the game. Then, 42 seconds later, he stopped Brett Howden streaking down the left side after a neutral zone turnover before making another save on the 25-year-old forward when he was open inside the top of the left circle and ripped a quick shot.

Hart missed five games — three with a back injury and two with food poisoning — but has shown zero rust. He made 31 saves in a 3-1 win against the Hurricanes in Carolina on Wednesday.

Breakaways

Sean Walker scored his third goal of the season. The Flyers now have 24 first-period goals this season. ... Forward Bobby Brink took part in warmup but, as Tortorella said on Friday, did not dress. ... Defenseman Marc Staal, who Tortorella said was good to go on Friday, did not dress. He could slot in on Sunday. ... Nick Seeler made a big-time block late in the third but appeared to take it of his left arm. He skated to the bench hunched over and got a couple of helmet taps after the whistle from Hart, Tippett and Egor Zamula. Seeler did stay on the bench.

Up next

The Flyers finish off a weekend set on Sunday against the visiting Columbus Blue Jackets (5:30 p.m., NBCSP+).