Flyers prospect Tyson Foerster named to AHL’s top prospect team

As Tuesday’s trade of defenseman Ivan Provorov reinforced, the Flyers are now firmly focused on the future.

Wednesday brought more good news on that front, as winger Tyson Foerster, a player who figures to be a big part of that future, was recognized by the American Hockey League. That came in the form of the AHL announcing its inaugural top prospects team, which featured six members — three forwards, two defensemen, and one goalie — including Foerster.

The 21-year-old Foerster, the Flyers’ first-round pick (No. 23 overall) in 2020, put together an impressive first full AHL season, scoring 20 goals and compiling 48 points in 66 games with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. He was named an AHL All-Star and later impressed during an eight-game cameo with the Flyers (three goals, seven points). His play was especially encouraging given Foerster’s development had been stunted the previous two seasons by a series of injuries ranging from a broken tibia to a dislocated shoulder that required surgery.

While Foerster is best known for his lethal shot, he is far from a one-trick pony, as his spell with the Flyers evidenced. Foerster possesses good size at 6-foot-2 and 194 pounds and showcased a willingness to throw his body around and battle in the corners. His coach John Tortorella took notice.

“Tyson continues to impress,” Tortorella said on March 21. “Blocked shot at the end, huge blocked shot. Not turning pucks over in our end when he’s getting pinched. You can see his offensive skills, but the other parts of the game – it’s been impressive.”

Foerter is considered one of the organization’s top prospects alongside 2022 first-rounder Cutter Gauthier, and is expected to compete for an opening-night roster spot next season.

The Ontario native was joined on the AHL’s top prospect team by forwards Jiri Kulich (Rochester) and Lukas Reichel (Rockford), defensemen Šimon Nemec (Utica) and David Jiříček (Cleveland), and goalkeeper Jesper Wallstedt (Iowa). Jiříček is the most interesting name on that list for Flyers fans, as he was taken No. 6 overall, one pick after Gauthier in last year’s draft.

Foerster being recognized is the latest positive sign for the team’s future. Young players Owen Tippett, Morgan Frost, Noah Cates, and Cam York all took positive steps at the NHL level last season, while Gauthier had an impressive freshman season at Boston College and recently starred at the IIHF World Championships with seven goals.