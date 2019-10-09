A year after introducing the world to Gritty, the Philadelphia Flyers have some other avant-garde ideas to show off.
During Wednesday’s home opener against the New Jersey Devils, fans can leave last year’s DIY Halloween costume behind for an authentic Gritty makeover before unpacking their bottled-up stress, thanks to two new experiences at the Wells Fargo Center.
The “Disassembly Room” — what’s being called “the first-ever rage room in a major professional sports arena” — grants Philadelphians permission to cause total destruction to everything from TVs to dishes using weapons of choice, including sledgehammers, hockey sticks, and more.
“The concept is definitely one-of-a-kind and non-traditional,” Valerie Camillo, president of business operations for the Flyers and the Wells Fargo Center, said in a statement. “We ran the concept by some of our fans who told us they thought this would be a fresh way to have some harmless fun."
While walk-ins will be permitted during the home opener, tickets for other dates and times can be purchased online. Costs start at $35. Once there, fans will be given a five-gallon bucket filled with objects and a “medium breakable item,” as well as five minutes to wreak havoc.
If smashing cookware isn’t your thing, there’s also the Gritty C.O.M.M.A.N.D Center, where fans can get made over to look like America’s favorite mascot. The experience, developed for “for the young and young at heart," offers options ranging in price and extremity, with names like “I Can’t Believe It’s Not Gritty,” “Full Orange Package,” and “Paint Me Like One of Your Grittys."
The Gritty-themed pseudo-salon will also take walk-ins during Wednesday’s home opener, but reservations moving forward can be made online.
The two experiences aren’t the Wells Fargo Center’s only new additions. Last month, a kinetic scoreboard and its “Center City Club” were unveiled as other components of its $265 million renovation project.