Philadelphia is, when you get right down to it, a hockey town. When the Flyers are performing well or making a deep run into the playoffs, the city transforms in a way that is unparalleled When the Flyers won their first Stanley Cup, in 1974, an estimated two million fans attended the parade, nearly triple the number that attended the Eagles’ Super Bowl parade in 2018. This is not to take away from the accomplishments of the other sports teams that call South Philadelphia home. Rather, it is a comment on the importance of ice hockey to the culture of Philadelphia.