Five observations from the Flyers’ first rookie game against the Rangers

Friday brought the latest sign that hockey is just around the corner, as Flyers players competed in a game against players wearing a different jersey for the first time in five months. While most of the usual suspects weren’t involved, there were some notable names on the ice at the PPL Center in Allentown, as the Flyers rookies took on the rookies of the New York Rangers.

The Flyers ultimately came out on the wrong end of a 4-2 decision against the Rangers, but, as pure exhibitions, these games are all about individual performances rather than results. Here are five observations from the first of the Flyers’ two rookie games this weekend against the Rangers.

1. Tyson Foerster looks ready

Stop me if you’ve heard this all summer, but Foerster looks ready for a chance with the big club. The 2020 first-rounder was, as expected, one of the more noticeable Flyers on Friday night, creating several good offensive opportunities. Foerster was a bit unlucky to not have a couple goals, as he was robbed early on a one-timer by a good post-to-post save by Dylan Garand and narrowly missed high on a couple of shots from the low slot. Foerster still isn’t the prettiest of skaters, but the quickness of his shot jumped out as always, and I was impressed with how he used his size to shield the puck on multiple offensive zone entries.

2. I see you, Matt Brown

Camp invite Brown made his presence felt, scoring the first goal of the game on the power play and repeatedly popping up near the goal crease.

Brown, 24, was an All-American last season at Boston University, exploding in his senior season to the tune of 16 goals and 47 points in 39 games. A player that always impressed me in my viewings of Devin Kaplan and Jay O’Brien, Brown is a max-effort guy who went undrafted because of his lack of size at 5-foot-9. The 24-year-old speedster signed a professional tryout with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms in April and only helped his chances of making that team Friday night.

His goal was a perfect embodiment of him as a player, as he showed strength near the blue line in fending off a Rangers penalty killer on his backhand, made a play to Bobby Brink, and then beelined to the net, where he pounced on a rebound. This was a carbon copy of several of his goals at BU, where he developed a reputation for always being in the right spot at the right time. He also had a good chance to tie the game late with a good cut to the net that was stopped.

3. Zayde Wisdom takes a positive step

After a disappointing 2022-23 season, Wisdom has fallen down the pecking order of Flyers prospects. But on Friday, he showcased the kind of things the Flyers want him to see from him on a regular basis. Wisdom, 21, was in the mix from his opening shift, playing with energy, physicality, and getting “his nose dirty,” as Phantoms coach Ian Laperrière described it.

A big, sturdy body at nearly 196 pounds, Wisdom was active on the penalty kill, took a penalty, drew another, and had some chances off the rush. He also showed no fear by going up a weight class or two and challenging 6-foot-7, 241-pound Matt Rempe to an early fight. Wisdom, who was demoted to Reading last year because he wasn’t making a consistent impact in the AHL, looked engaged all night, a really positive development.

4. Brink’s vision is something else

We’ve talked about Brink a lot this summer as he prepares for a critical training camp for his Flyers future. Against the Rangers, his high-end skill was on full display, particularly as a playmaker.

The Flyers’ first goal was a direct result of an inch-perfect shot-pass from Brink on the power play, which was redirected by Denver Barkey, and led to the rebound on which Brown scored. It was another great example of Brink’s hockey IQ and how how much of a weapon his vision can be with the man advantage.

Brink later created another golden chance from the below the goal line with a nifty pass that was not converted. It was far from a perfect performance from Brink, but his skill and creativity popped on several occasions, even on some plays that didn’t pan out. He’ll be hoping to build further momentum ahead of training camp as he hopes to compete for an opening night roster spot.

5. Is Samu Tuomaala figuring it out?

The Flyers had high hopes for Tuomaala when they drafted him with the No. 46 pick in 2021, but his path since has been anything but direct. That said, it seems the Finn is starting to find his feet since making the move to North America. After playing a more direct game in development camp, the 20-year-old continued in that vein on Friday by utilizing his speed, driving the net, and not hesitating to shoot the puck.

Tuomaala’s best highlight came in the first period, when he circled back to his own blue line to build up speed, received a pass at the red line, and the proceeded to blow by New York’s Ty Henricks on the near boards. From there, he made a good attempt to pick out a cutting Brown, which led to a goalmouth scramble and resulted in a good chance for Barkey. Tuomaala’s speed and shot are real, and if he continues to round out the other areas of the game, watch out.