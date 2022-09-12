In almost exactly one month, the Flyers will take the ice at the Wells Fargo Center for their season opener against the New Jersey Devils. But before then, there is a lot of work to be done.

That work will officially begin this week for some younger Flyers, as the team announced on Monday that rookie camp will begin on Thursday.

The Flyers will hold an on-ice practice Thursday at 10:15 a.m. at the Flyers Training Center in Voorhees, before playing games on Friday (7:05 p.m.) and Saturday (5:05 p.m.) against the New York Rangers’ rookies at the PPL Center in Allentown. The four-day camp will conclude with an on-ice practice on Sunday morning.

In all, 26 players are scheduled to participate in the camp with wingers Noah Cates and Tyson Foerster, and defensemen Ronnie Attard and Egor Zamula among the biggest names on the roster. Last season, Cates, Attard, and Zamula each played at least 10 games for the Flyers.

Cates, who is expected to challenge for an opening-night roster spot, was particularly impressive during a 16-game stint with the team last season, scoring five goals and tallying nine points after signing out of the University of Minnesota Duluth. Meanwhile, Foerster, a first-round pick in 2020, will be looking to make an impression following a mostly lost season due to a shoulder injury.

Former draft picks Elliott Desnoyers, Zayde Wisdom, and Brian Zanetti will also participate, as will Noah Cates’ brother, Jackson Cates. Samuel Ersson will be the marquee name in goal, with camp invitees Jonathan Lemieux and Nolan Maier rounding out the position.

The rookie practices in Voorhees will be free and open to the public while tickets to each of the two games in Allentown can be purchased at phantomshockey.com.

The rest of the Flyers will begin training camp beginning on Sept. 21, with the first on-ice session to be held on Thursday, Sept. 22.

