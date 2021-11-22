There is mixed news on the Flyers’ prospects who are trying to battle back from injuries.

The most positive development: Wade Allison, a rugged right winger who is one of the organization’s best prospects, has resumed skating in Allentown and has been cleared to practice with the AHL’s Lehigh Valley Phantoms, according to Flyers assistant general manager Brent Flahr.

Allison, who was impressive in a 14-game stint (four goals, seven points) with the Flyers last season and had a good chance to make the team this year, has been sidelined all season with a high right ankle sprain, suffered in a rookie game in September. He should be ready to play for the Phantoms in two or three weeks, Flahr said on Monday.

With the Flyers struggling to score goals, Allison could help them at some point this season.

The news on right winger Tyson Foerster, 19, wasn’t as promising. He will be out for about five months with a shoulder injury, Flahr said, and could miss the rest of the season. As an underage player, Foerster had 10 goals in 24 games with the Phantoms last season. He had two goals over nine games this season before injuring his right shoulder while diving for a puck on a five-on-three power play.

Flahr said this setback is to the opposite shoulder that Foerster injured late last season.

Defenseman Samuel Morin, who is recovering from another knee surgery, is week-to-week and hasn’t begun skating again, per Flahr, who added that forward Tanner Laczynski should be out until February or March. He and winger Ryan Fitzgerald are sidelined following hip surgery.

Defenseman Wyatte Wylie has resumed practicing after suffering an upper-body injury, and Mason Millman (fractured knee cap) should be back practicing in about a week. Finally, right winger Linus Sandin, who got hit with a puck and had facial surgery, probably won’t be on the ice for about a month, Flahr said.

“It’s been unbelievable with the injuries,” Flahr said. “I’ve never seen anything like it. Hopefully, we get some guys back in a couple weeks, but it’s been a crazy year. It’s been challenging.”

On a positive note, goalie Felix Sandström, who has a 3-5-3 record with a 3.00 GAA and .899 save percentage, has kept the Phantoms competitive. The Phantoms’ other goalie Sam Ersson has been out since Oct. 29 with a lower-body injury. Center Morgan Frost leads Lehigh Valley (3-8-5) with 15 points, including 12 assists, in 16 games.

“Felix has really taken a step,” Flahr said. “Obviously the team in front of him is depleted, but he’s really hung in there. He’s battled and looks really promising.”

