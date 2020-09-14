Comcast Spectacor reached an agreement to sell three of its Flyers Skate Zones -- located in Northeast Philadelphia, Pennsauken, and Atlantic City -- to Black Bear Sports Group. Former Flyers captain Keith Primeau is a minority owner in the acquisition. ... Nate Thompson, a prospective unrestricted free agent, said he hopes to return but that his agent and the Flyers have yet to have any conversations. He was used as a fourth-line center — his unit spent lots of time against the Islanders' top players in the conference semifinals — and penalty killer. … Travis Sanheim said he and defensive partner Phil Myers “took a step back” in the Islanders series. “We probably weren’t happy with our last two games,” he said, “but we’ve come a long way as a pairing.” ... Ivan Provorov doesn’t believe the Flyers need to make a lot of offseason changes, and said the Flyers were “clicking on all cylinders” when the regular season was stopped.