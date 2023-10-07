As the Flyers prepare for their season opener, Noah Cates is sharpening his offensive game

Noah Cates is known for his defensive abilities as a center, but this year he’s looking to build the offensive part of his game as well. He ended preseason trending positively toward that objective, scoring against the Islanders in the Flyers’ final exhibition game and showing off his playmaking abilities.

That goal in the Flyers’ 5-2 win encapsulated how Cates wants both sides of his game to fuel each other. It all started from when Cates blocked an Islanders shot in the defensive zone. The puck ricocheted off Cates, and set him and Travis Konecny up for an odd-man rush the other way.

“Just knowing I can play defensively in this league. I’ve got a lot of trust in myself and in this team, that if a mistake is made that I’ll be back and we’ll be good down defensively,” Cates said. “So to make plays offensively, has given us that leash … and I think for me personally, even more of a leash.”

» READ MORE: Flyers roster almost set, but one cut remains to ‘unconfuse’ things

Cates has also had reps on the power play during preseason, as well as during practice on Friday and Saturday. Cates started to look promising in the Flyers’ second power-play unit toward the end of the 2022-23 season. He recorded three goals and five assists with the extra man, with all three of those goals coming in the last two months of the season.

His defensive abilities also could translate to helping the Flyers maintain possession on the power play. The Flyers had the lowest power-play percentage in the NHL last season (15.6%), and they allowed nine short-handed goals.

“Just holding on to pucks, creating even more space for my teammates and myself, is only gonna help me defensively if we’re playing in the offensive zone with the puck,” Cates said.

Flyers coach John Tortorella has also liked what he’s seen from Cates in the offensive end this preseason.

“I thought he made some really good offensive plays,” Tortorella said. “He’s been impressive from day one. The amount of stuff I gave him last year to do, he handled so well. I’m looking forward to seeing him play again this year.”

Allison clears waivers

Wade Allison went unclaimed on the waiver wire, and will report to Lehigh Valley. The move reduces the Flyers’ forward group to 13 healthy skaters, and leaves room down the right wing for potentially Tyson Foerster and Bobby Brink.

“Players played better,” Tortorella said of the decision to waive Allison. “Kids.”

Team bonding

With training camp at an end, the Flyers have two days off before they’ll be back on the ice for practice on Tuesday. The team will be taking advantage of the mini vacation by going away for a team bonding trip and probably will spend a lot of time golfing.

“I think it’s a perfect time,” Tortorella said. “They’ve pushed along pretty well with high-volume skating. Lots of meetings. We’ve done more meetings this year during camp than we did last year. It’s the most I’ve done.”

Tortorella said the coaching staff will not be involved in the bonding activities, and that he’s been impressed with how the locker room has seemed to come together in the past year.

“I felt that locker room needed to change. I think this is a huge part that’s already started in this year’s rebuild,” he said. “You don’t get anything accomplished on the ice until that room’s straightened out. I think we’re really strong there. I really like what’s happening there.”

The team will have two practice days when they return before they hit the road for their season opener against Columbus on Thursday.

Breakaways

Carter Hart did not practice on Saturday because of illness. … Rasmus Ristolainen, who wasn’t on the ice for practice on Friday, was a full participant on Saturday. “He’s OK … he just needed a day,” Tortorella said.