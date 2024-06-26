Key dates to know for the Flyers’ offseason: Development camp, Community Caravan, and more

As the Flyers gear up for the 2024 NHL draft and the arrival of a certain Russian prospect, here are some key dates to know this summer.

Prospects will take the ice for development camp at the Flyers Training Center in Voorhees from July 2-5, with no activities scheduled on July 4. It’s currently unknown whether Matvei Michkov will make an appearance at this year’s camp. Though the forward has been released from his contract with SKA Hockey Club, he must sign an entry-level deal with the Flyers and obtain a visa before arriving to the United States.

The Flyers Community Caravan will begin in July, which hosts Flyers-themed activities across the region. In past years, the Caravan has featured appearances from current Flyers, Flyers alumni, and mascot Gritty. Here’s the full list of planned stops:

July 9: Shore Tour in North Wildwood July 10: Shore Tour in Ocean City July 11: Shore Tour in Sea Isle City July 17: Media July 20: Northeast Skatezone July 24: Flyers Training Center in Voorhees Aug. 6: Bensalem National Night Out Sept. 14: University of Delaware

Flyers training camp will open on Sept. 18; the team taking the ice for the first time the following day. Their seven game preseason slate will kick off on Sept. 22 with a visit to the Washington Capitals at 3 p.m.

