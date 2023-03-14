Sean Couturier focused on returning this season but John Tortorella remains skeptical

The energy coursing through Sean Couturier vibrated through the room, manifesting itself not only in a smile on his face but of those listening to him speak in his post-morning skate scrum Tuesday.

It’s been 451 days since Couturier last suited up in a Flyers game jersey. Since then, he’s undergone rehab, two back surgeries, and more rehab. He recently started skating and training on his own and with other injured players, and finally rejoined the team, albeit in a non-contact jersey, for the first time Tuesday.

» READ MORE: Firing Chuck Fletcher gives the Flyers a shot at a fresh start. They had better take it.

“It’s almost like if I had a full summer of training at this point and getting anxious for training camp kind of thing,” Couturier said.

Advertisement

The team’s top-line center tried to make his return during actual training camp but instead he re-injured his back, resulting in a second back surgery. Now that he’s had his revision surgery, he said his back is feeling “night and day” from where he was in September. Then, he still felt nagging pain and discomfort as well as the occasional flare-up when he’d push too hard. Now, he’s finally able to push himself without fear of re-injury.

His goal has always been to return for this season, Couturier said. He said he talked to Kevin Hayes, who made an effort to get back last year and said it made a huge difference. Even if it’s only for a few games, it will help Couturier determine how much work he needs to do over the offseason to prepare for next year. He also doesn’t want to let almost two years go by without having played an NHL game.

“I’m not getting any younger, either,” the 30-year-old Couturier said with a grin.

Before Tuesday, Couturier had been skating, shooting, and passing, but it was mostly by himself. He didn’t get the experience of playing with a line or evaluating defenses. It was hard, at times, to see the light at the end of the tunnel, as he circled the ice by himself during rehab skates.

“But here we are, getting closer and finally being able to at least join the team for a morning skate,” Couturier said. “Maybe get a practice in here by the end of the week, and go from there.”

Last season, Couturier knew he wasn’t going to get any games in because of the timing of his surgery, so he turned his focus to helping the team in any way he could off the ice. He gave teammates tips based on what he was seeing from the press box. Morgan Frost, a young center who’s always looked up to Couturier, said he learned a lot from the veteran, from face-off tips to the way Couturier prepares for every game.

“I don’t think you get to be one of the best in the league if you don’t have that [knowledge],” Frost said. “I think we miss having him out there. Because [Noah Cates] Catesy and I are kind of struggling on faceoffs right now. So it’d be nice to have him.”

But this season, Couturier is holding out hope of making his return, so he’s tried to help the team by focusing on himself. The best way he can help is by getting back.

The helplessness of watching the team spiral was frustrating, as was the isolation. Being able to skate with his teammates has made all the difference, and it brought some life to a Flyers team that’s out of the playoff race, “boosting everyone’s mood out there,” Frost said.

However, a lot has changed since Couturier last played. There’s a new coach, a new interim general manager, and a new direction for the organization. Couturier signed an eight-year, $62 million contract extension ahead of the 2021-2022 season when the team had high hopes. Since then, the team has suffered three 10-plus-game losing skids, dealt with numerous injuries, and traded longtime captain and Couturier’s close friend Claude Giroux away.

“Definitely not a situation I was envisioning when I signed,” Couturier said. “But here we are.”

It’s the right direction for the team, considering all that’s happened, Couturier said. There’s nothing Couturier can do about it but get back and find his role within the rebuild.

“I’ll do my best to be around and lead the right way and get this team back on track as quick as possible,” Couturier said.

Coach John Tortorella is excited about what Couturier can bring. He said mentorship, leadership, and veteran experience in game situations are things this team is lacking. However, he’s less convinced Couturier should come back this season. The team’s out of playoffs. Young guys are getting an opportunity. And it’s a risk.

» READ MORE: Danny Brière hopes to lead Flyers through ‘rebuild’

“In my mind, I’m thinking about camp next year,” Tortorella said.

“But I’m not him either. He’s losing his mind. For his sanity and for him to feel part of it maybe before he leaves here, I’ve got to take that into consideration if it comes to that. ... I’ve got to show him the respect and have conversations if that time comes.”

Tortorella added that he is going to run it through every person on the medical staff, first.

Breakaways

The Flyers host the Vegas Golden Knights at 7 p.m. Tuesday. ... Carter Hart is sick, so Felix Sandström (1-9-1, .888 save percentage) will get the start. ... Winger Tyson Foerster was recalled from Lehigh Valley Tuesday on an emergency basis with Wade Allison still out. ... Defenseman Tony DeAngelo is back from his two-game suspension, so Justin Braun will be a healthy scratch.