♦ The Senators’ power-play is off to an anemic start with four goals in 62 chances (6.5 percent). They have as many shorthanded goals as they do with a man-advantage. That’s not easy to do. The Sens PP is 1 for 31 at home (3.1 percent. The Flyers, meanwhile, have stopped 31 of their last 33 chances (93.9 percent), including all three to the high-flying Caps on Wednesday.