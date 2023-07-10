Report: Flyers avoid arbitration, sign center Noah Cates to two-year deal

Noah Cates elected for salary arbitration on July 5. Five days later, he and the Flyers came to a deal, inking a two-year, $5.25 million contract extension ($2.625 million average annual value), according to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman.

The 24-year-old rookie just completed his first full NHL season, playing in all 82 games after making the team out of training camp. Cates excelled, particularly defensively, after making the switch from wing to center under coach John Tortorella.

Tortorella had high praise for Cates all season, noting his work ethic, his hockey IQ and his responsible 200-foot game. Cates finished the season with 13 goals, 25 assists, and a plus-minus rating of plus-3. He averaged 17 minutes, 46 seconds of ice time per game.

Cates often drew matchups against opposing team’s top offensive players, including Pittsburgh Penguin Sidney Crosby and Edmonton Oiler Connor McDavid. He largely shut down McDavid, who is considered the best player in hockey, in their first contest, and he earned comparisons to Sean Couturier, the Flyers best defensive forward.

At the end of the season, Cates earned 19 points from voters for the Selke Trophy, which goes to “the forward who best excels in the defensive aspects of the game” (0-1-1-1-4). The rookie finished 15th for the award, which Patrice Bergeron won.

The underlying stats back up the votes. In even-strength defense, Cates is third amongst forwards behind only Bergeron and Radek Faksa. Cates is 13 years younger with 18 fewer seasons than Bergeron and five years younger with seven fewer seasons than Faksa. Cates was 6.5 goals better than the average replacement player defensively over the course of the season and finished in the 100th percentile in even-strength defense.

Cates’s offense struggled in his first season. However, he was also playing through the position move. Tortorella claimed he moved center Kevin Hayes to wing to jumpstart his offense — Cates made the opposite switch. Centers have more responsibilities, and scoring was the one area Cates struggled to adjust to.

Prior to this season, Cates played 16 NHL games after wrapping up his NCAA career at the University of Minnesota-Duluth last year. College players Ronnie Attard and Bobby Brink joined him on the Flyers in the waning of the season, but Cates was the only one to make the team out of camp the following year.

A fifth-round pick, Cates initially came in on a two-year, $2.275 million deal ($1.1375 million average annual value), which he signed on March 27, 2022. Cates initially elected for arbitration, which means his party and the Flyers could not come to an initial agreement on the terms of his next contract. Once he filed, Cates was assigned a hearing date in a two-week span, but the two sides were allowed to continue to negotiate.

By coming to an agreement and avoiding arbitration, Cates and the Flyers avoided having a third-party get involved and any conflict that could potentially arise from presenting arguments from each other.

Cates more than doubled his average annual value with his new deal, and he also kept the term short in a bridge deal. The salary cap could potentially increase in the next several years and Cates’s role projected to increase with more NHL experience under his belt, Cates stands to sign for a lot more money after his current two-year contract is up.

When announcing Cates’s new deal, Cates’s agent Ben Hankinson also announced the center would be wearing a new number. As a rookie, he came in with the number 49, but he will now wear 27.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.