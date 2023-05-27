Danny Briere: Flyers are open to trading goaltender Carter Hart

The Flyers are open to trading goaltender Carter Hart, general manager Danny Briere said Saturday in an interview on 94.1 WIP.

”Most likely, Carter will be our goalie for the future, but I’m not in a position to turn down anything,” Briere said. “I have to listen.”

Hart, who turns 25 in August, went 22-23-10 last season for the Flyers, with a .907 save percentage and a 2.94 goals-against average.

» READ MORE: Flyers roundtable: Assessing the new front-office hires, next month’s draft, and more