Flyers trade No. 2 prospect Cutter Gauthier to Anaheim in shocking move

Cutter Gauthier did not want to be a Flyer. And now he is not.

The Flyers traded Gauthier, the No. 5 overall pick in the 2022 NHL draft, to the Anaheim Ducks for defenseman Jamie Drysdale and a second-round pick in 2025.

“It was a long time coming, it’s been it’s been going on for a while,” Flyers general manager Danny Brière said Monday night. “We tried to give him space. We tried to get in touch with him many times, they would not communicate as far as the Gauthier side. So at some point, we had to make a decision and we thought with what happened just a few days ago, this was our time to probably get the highest value.”

Although the move may have come as a surprise, considering Gauthier was thought to be the future of the Flyers offense, the writing was on the wall.

Brière confirmed Gauthier said on draft day that he was “built to be a Flyer, wanted to be a Flyer” but then changed his mind a few months later and told the team after the 2023 World Championship he would not be signing with the team. Gauthier did not attend development camp, did not want to talk to local media, and would not engage with the Flyers brass in Sweden at the recent 2024 World Junior Championship. The United States won gold at the tournament with Gauthier leading the tournament with 12 points (two goals, 10 assists) and being named the event’s best forward.

“I don’t know. We never got an answer,” Brière said when asked why the young American did not want to join the Orange and Black. “We were [surprised] when it happened. Now at this point, it is what it is. We started looking at, how can we turn this and make the most of it.”

The move to ship Gauthier to the Anaheim Ducks was not a quick decision. Brière said several teams were involved in trade talks — dating back to the summer — but the addition of a player like Drysdale got things done.

Drysdale, who was selected at No. 6 in 2020 by the Ducks, is a smooth-skating blueliner who does have some offensive upside but has been hampered by injuries. He had 32 points (four goals, 28 assists), including 12 power-play points, in 81 games in 2021-22. However, he only played eight games last season after sustaining a torn labrum in his left shoulder and has skated in just 10 this year due to an undisclosed injury.

The defenseman held out of training camp with the Ducks before signing a three-year, $6.9 million contract ($2.3 million AAV) on Oct. 5. He played two games in October and notched two assists before sustaining the injury. Drysdale returned to the lineup just before the holiday break and has played in eight games, adding one goal and two assists.

According to Brière, the Flyers recently went over his medical reports and said the team is comfortable that his injury issues are in the past. He said he sees Drysdale being part of the Flyers’ top pair at some point but is not sure where he’ll fit just yet.

“What we keep hearing is, fantastic person to start with and, you know, that’s important to us too,” Brière said. “The way you see our players play, you see our team play, they care about each other. We needed good quality people coming in, and he certainly fits the bill.”