Matvei Michkov to make Flyers debut in September rookie exhibitions in Allentown

When the Flyers drafted highly touted winger Matvei Michkov with the No. 7 overall pick on June 28, 2023, it began a countdown toward a new era on Broad Street.

The wait was initially supposed to be three years because of Michkov’s contract situation in the KHL, but after a whirlwind summer full of speculation and Instagram detective work, the Russian phenom arrived in Philadelphia last month a full two years earlier than expected.

On Friday, we learned when and where Michkov will make his highly anticipated Flyers debut, as the Lehigh Valley Phantoms announced they will host the Orange and Black’s rookie exhibition games in September at the PPL Center in Allentown. The games, both against the New York Rangers, will conclude the Flyers’ annual rookie camp and will take place on Friday, Sept. 13 (7:05 p.m.) and Saturday, Sept. 14 (5:05 p.m.). The Flyers open up rookie camp in Voorhees on Sept. 11 with top prospects like Michkov, Oliver Bonk, and 2024 first-rounder Jett Luchanko likely to participate. Tickets for the games will go on sale at 10 a.m. Aug. 19 and will be available at PPLCenter.com.

“The opportunity to showcase some of the best young prospects in hockey at this state-of-the-art facility is the perfect way to commence the new season,” Flyers general manager Danny Brière said in a release. “Our fans in the Lehigh Valley have provided an exciting atmosphere for these up-and-coming pros to showcase their abilities.”

This is the third consecutive year the Flyers will play their rookie games at the PPL Center, with the Flyers winning both contests in 2022 and the Rangers sweeping a pair of games last season.

“We take pride in bringing exciting events to downtown Allentown, and this one is extra special — the opportunity to host two of the best NHL organizations and showcase their top prospects right here in PPL Center,” said Phantoms president Jim Brooks. “We want to thank the Flyers and Rangers for coming to the Valley, and we know our venue and community will provide their players with a warm welcome as they take this important step in their playing careers.”

Michkov’s Philadelphia debut is slated for Sept. 26 as the club will host the New York Islanders in a preseason game at 7 p.m.

