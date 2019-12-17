About the Sabres: They have points in five straight games (3-0-2) and nine of the last 10 (5-1-4). ... Captain Jack Eichel is leading the way. Eichel has a point in 16 consecutive games, the longest streak in the NHL this season and tied for the fourth-longest in Sabres history. With Buffalo playing at Toronto on Tuesday, Eichel could tie Gilbert Perreault’s 48-year-old Sabres record on Thursday against the Flyers. (Bonus knowledge: The Flyers’ record also is 18 and shared by Bobby Clarke and Eric Lindros.) Eichel has 18 goals and 15 assists during his torrid run. ... Linemate Victor Olofsson leads all rookies in goals (14) and points (30). The 24-year-old was a seventh-round pick in 2014. ... Sam Reinhart (27 points) is the other winger on that top line. ... The Sabres have a surplus of capable defensemen, like the Flyers, and played seven in their win over Nashville on Thursday.