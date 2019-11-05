About the Hurricanes: Winless in their last three road games, and first game away from PNC Arena since Oct. 24. ... Have scored at least one power-play goal in four consecutive games, going 5-for-12 in the span (.417). Andrei Svechnikov has two of the goals and an assist on another. Svechnikov had the hockey world buzzing last week with his lacrosse-style goal against Calgary. ... Goalie Petr Mrazek is 7-1, .915 overall, but he’s lost his last two road starts after shutting out the Kings in L.A. Mrazek was briefly with the Flyers two years ago. He’s 5-5-1, .900 in his career at the Wells Fargo Center with Detroit, Philadelphia and Carolina. ... The Hurricanes beat the Flyers in all four meetings last season.