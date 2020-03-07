The Flyers blasted the Sabres, 6-1, in December at the Wells Fargo Center. Eichel did not play that night. The two teams meet on April 4 in Buffalo, the final night of the regular season, in a game that figures to be slightly more important to the Flyers. ... There will be no need to scoreboard watch on Saturday at the Wells Fargo Center. The Capitals play at Pittsburgh in the afternoon (1 p.m., NHL Network). ... The Flyers did not commit a penalty on Thursday for the second time this season. Coming into the year, they had only played five such games in team history without a penalty. They’re 4-3 in those games.