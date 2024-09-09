Gaudreau family, NHL community provide moving send-off at Johnny and Matthew’s funeral: ‘To know both of them was to truly love them’

Only the sound of crickets, and an occasional bird, could be heard in the quiet residential neighborhood of Media on Monday morning.

The silence was palpable, only interrupted by St. Mary Magdalen Church’s bells at 10:30 a.m. and the cars and buses pulling into the parking lot. As each person stepped onto the asphalt and made their way into the church — some in traditional black, and others in bright colors, as requested by the family — the sun shined brightly.

But despite the bluest and clearest of skies, there was only sadness. It enveloped everyone. Family, friends, and so many members of the NHL and hockey communities. Because on this day, they were there to mourn. They were there to pay their respects and say a final goodbye to Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau, two brothers tragically taken way too soon.

“It’s tough for everybody around here,” said Montreal Canadiens forward Cole Caufield, who played with Johnny at the most recent World Championships in May. “Just being here and being around and supporting the family, doing anything we can do, it’s obviously a really tough time.

“It doesn’t feel real yet.”

It shouldn’t be real. Johnny and Matthew were in the primes of their lives. But on Aug. 29, on the eve of what was scheduled to be their younger sister’s wedding, while on an evening bike ride in Oldmans Township near their family’s home, the brothers were fatally struck and killed by an alleged drunk driver.

“We’re here for a short time — sometimes too short a time,” Rev. Anthony Penna, the associate vice president and director of campus ministry at Boston College,where both brothers attended college, said during the service. “... We’ve been robbed of something here today — two really wonderful young men who had dreams yet to chase down, who had futures yet to live, who had goals and accomplishments yet to be achieved. How can we not feel bad today?”

Matthew, 29, had completed a minor hockey career, including a stint with the Flyers’ East Coast Hockey League affiliate the Reading Royals, and just wrapped up coaching at Gloucester Catholic High School, the brother’s alma mater. Johnny, 31, a seven-time NHL All-Star, was a few short weeks away from beginning his third season with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman was already outside the church when members of the Blue Jackets arrived on one of four buses. Boone Jenner, Cole Sillinger, Erik Gudbranson, Adam Fantilli, Elvis Merzļikins, general manager Don Waddell, and former Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov were among the mourners.

Players and team executives from the Calgary Flames, where “Johnny Hockey” spent parts of nine seasons after being drafted in 2011, arrived with them. General manager Craig Conroy, captain Mikael Backlund, Rasmus Andersson, and Blake Coleman, stepped off the charter bus and into warm embraces of other members of the NHL community. Former Flame Nikita Zadorov, who signed this offseason with the Boston Bruins, owned one of those outstretched arms, as did Toronto Maple Leaf Chris Tanev, a former teammate of Johnny’s in Calgary.

Each team arrived less than a week after holding a vigil outside their respective arenas.

“It’s your memories, videos, tributes, and kind words that I’m so tightly holding onto to one day show our babies how truly special their daddy was and how loved he was. Thank you for that. Calgary had such a special place in John’s heart and mind,” said Meredith, Johnny’s widow, during her eulogy. “I really am blown away by your kindness, but at the same time I’m not surprised at all.”

Brian Burke, the Flames president during parts of Gaudreau’s tenure, was also present, as was former Flames GM Brad Treliving and former teammates Mark Giordano, Matthew Tkachuk, Sam Bennett, Noah Hanifin, and Jacob Markstrröm. Former Flyers defensemen Keith Yandle and Tony DeAngelo each came separately in a dark suit and sunglasses. Patrik Laine, who played the past two seasons with the Blue Jackets and recently joined the Canadiens, hugged his former teammates as he walked across the parking lot.

Hockey is widespread but is truly a small community. And the sport runs deep in the Gaudreau family. The brothers grew up playing in South Jersey, taking twirls at Holleydell Ice Arena in nearby Sewell under the watchful eye of their father and coach, Guy. They suited up for the Little Flyers and starred at Boston College, playing together for a season. Johnny, who had a chance to begin his NHL career with the Flames, stayed in school to play with Matthew in maroon and gold.

It was those colors that awaited their caskets when the hearses and family arrived by police escort just before noon. Johnny’s casket was first. He was carefully placed on a wheeled cart by pallbearers, including NHLers Sean Monahan, Andrew Mangiapane, and former Flyer and college teammate Kevin Hayes. Matthew’s was next, with local radio personality Hunter Brody, South Jersey natives Chris Gentile and Charlie Vasaturo, and NHLer and childhood friend Eric Robinson, who was also coached by Guy Gaudreau at Glouster Catholic, as pallbearers.

The Gaudreau brothers, whose bond was immeasurable, were followed into the church by those who loved them, and who they loved the most: their parents Guy and Jane, sisters Katie and Kristen, and their young families. Johnny was the father to a daughter Noa, who will be 2 at the end of September, and a son Johnny, who was born in February. His widow Meredith also revealed at the funeral she is pregnant with their third child. Matthew’s widow, Madeline, is due in December with a son the couple has named Tripp.

“The bond that Matt and John shared is something that, unless you knew them personally, even the most perfect words, pictures, or videos cannot adequately describe it,” Madeline Gaudreau said during her eulogy. “They were attached at the hip. They slept in the same room up until college, and neither of them ever wanted that to change. ... John took care of Matty, and Matty would take care of John.

“To know both of them was to truly love them. It was impossible not to fall in love with them. Meredith said it best: You do not hear one name without the other. They were so extremely proud of each other.”

Johnny Gaudreau’s casket left the church first, accompanied by his pallbearers and Meredith, holding little Noa. After Johnny was placed into his hearse, Matthew followed with Madeline right behind. The wails of Guy Gaudreau pierced the silence outside before church bells rang once again. Guy Gaudreau, who was being held up to walk, cried over Johnny’s casket and then Matthew’s, before the brothers left together for their final resting place.

“Maybe we can learn from this that we’re not guaranteed long lives, so maybe we should live our lives with more urgency. We saw what real love looked like,” Rev. Penna said.

“Maybe in our own families, we should find a way to be more loving. Life is very fragile. These are two healthy, young men. ... Maybe we should understand how fragile life is and make better judgments in our own lives. And maybe we should try to be more protective of those people in our life that sometimes need protection.”