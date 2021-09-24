It’s been a tough month and one day for Kevin Hayes.

On August 23, Hayes’s older brother Jimmy died suddenly, and he found himself without his best friend. Ever since then, Hayes has been dreading the public conversation he knew he’d eventually have to have about it, but he also knew it would be an opportunity to share his thanks for all those who reached out to him.

“He was a special person,” Hayes said. “He really enjoyed life and really enjoyed helping others. It sucks that he’s gone and it happened way too fast. I’ll never forget him, obviously.”

Hayes said people from across the hockey community made a strong showing of support. Players like Sidney Crosby, P.K. Subban, and Gabe Landeskog, and Penguins president Brian Burke all reached out to him when they heard the news. It made him realize just how “impressive” the hockey community is.

“It’s going to be weird stepping on the ice for the first time, knowing that my brother’s not there,” Hayes said. “He honestly was my biggest supporter. If I had a bad year, it was AV’s fault. If I wasn’t playing a lot of minutes, he wanted to talk to AV, he wanted to talk to Chuck.”

Hayes hopes that whenever things get rough, he’ll be able to use his brother’s memory as a way to power through.

To add to his list of struggles, Hayes suffered an injury the Monday before training camp and had to undergo abdominal surgery. Coach Alain Vigneault expects he will miss about nine or 10 games.

Hayes also had sports hernia injury in May. He did his rehab in Philly and felt back to normal, but he started to feel off two weeks before camp. He tried to treat himself with rest, and when he got back on the ice Monday, he felt the best he had in weeks. But as he went for a breakaway he “felt it come apart.” The injury is similar to the one he had surgery for in May, he said.

“I think it’s just unlucky,” Hayes said.

The 29-year-old center has been a Flyer for two seasons and is already a part of the team’s leadership corps. Despite his injury, he’s continuing to play a role by attending practices and meetings during his six-to-eight week recovery. Being around the team is helping Hayes through a rough time, and Vigneault told him he was happy to have him around.

“I don’t think my life will ever be the same, honestly, but it is really nice to be here in Philly with the guys,” Hayes said.

Last season, Hayes scored 12 goals and tallied 31 points in 55 games. Over his two seasons in Philadelphia, he leads the team in shorthanded goals (four), ranks third in shots (302), is tied for fourth in goals (35), is fifth in penalty kill time on ice (211:01), and sixth in points (72).