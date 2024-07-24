Matvei Michkov has arrived to Philadelphia, and he’s ready to support the Phillies

Flyers star prospect Matvei Michkov made his long awaited arrival to Philadelphia on Tuesday, and it seems like he’s already gotten a lesson or two on how to endear himself to the city.

Michkov wore a Phillies hat at the airport when general manager Danny Brière and team president Keith Jones picked him up, which Michkov said was a “mutual idea” from him and the Flyers organization. Michkov was officially introduced by the Flyers on Wednesday after signing his entry-level contract on July 1.

Philly fans love when players show love to the city and to other sports teams — just ask Bryce Harper. Nick Castellanos shouted out new Sixer Paul George during batting practice just last week, and now Michkov is getting involved in his first days in the city.

“Everyone knows that there is a good baseball team here, the best team,” Michkov said through a translator on Wednesday. “I would love to go to [the Phillies] in the near future and get to know the players, and the team.”

He doesn’t have a favorite player yet — but the Phillies are back at Citizens Bank Park on Friday for a series against the Cleveland Guardians. Seems like the perfect time to get him acquainted. The crowd pop for a Michkov first pitch would be unbelievable. Let’s make it happen.