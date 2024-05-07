Top prospect Matvei Michkov works out in Flyers shirt amid reports he could join team sooner than expected

Flyers fans have been waiting with bated breath for Matvei Michkov ever since he was drafted seventh overall in 2023. Michkov’s contract with Russian KHL club SKA St. Petersburg runs through 2026, so it could be a while before he comes to Philadelphia — and fans already have some trust issues thanks to Cutter Gauthier.

Every glimpse of Michkov’s excitement about the Flyers is warmly welcomed, so fans were immediately energized seeing a video he posted on Instagram of his offseason workouts in Flyers gear.

The Flyers took a step forward in 2023-24, falling just short of making the playoffs and improving from their bottom-10 finish the year before. But they still need more talent, general manager Danny Briére has said time and time again. Michkov, 19, has the potential to be that talent — and according to Briére, he’s ready to play at the NHL level.

He just needs to come over first, and as the Flyers learned over the years with Russian goaltender Ivan Fedotov, that can be easier said than done. But recent reports show reasons for optimism — and suggest it’s possible Michkov could come over even sooner than planned.

Despite reports that Michkov could potentially leave Russia to play in the NHL next season, Flyers assistant general manager Brent Flahr recently told The Inquirer, “not to my knowledge” when asked if he anticipates Michkov coming over before his expected arrival in 2026, following the conclusion of his KHL contract.

But — as fans saw with Fedotov’s recent arrival a year ahead of schedule — things can change quickly. Will Michkov suit up for the Flyers next season? It’s still unlikely. But his Flyers shirt is yet another positive sign that one day, he will.

