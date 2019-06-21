After an exciting and highly watched Stanley Cup Finals, the 2019 NHL Draft begins Friday night in Vancouver at 8 p.m. The Flyers head into the draft holding the No. 11 pick on a night where a record number of players from the United States National Team Development Program are expected to be chosen.
So who do our Flyers beat writers think the Flyers will take? Sam Carchidi predicts the team will take left winger Matthew Boldy, calling him a “strong down-low threat.” Sam Donnellon thinks the Flyers could grab center Alex Newhook, “a powerful skater with quick feet, that makes him elusive.”
The NHL Draft is held over a two-day period. Round 1 will take place Friday night on NBCSN, while Rounds 2 through 7 will air on the NHL Network on Saturday beginning at 11 a.m.
It’s just the fourth year NBC has offered original coverage of the NHL Draft. Prior to that, the network presented a simulcast of TSN’s coverage, which while strong, had a heavy emphasis on all things Canadian. The broadcast was also occasionally glitchy, and as Awful Announcing pointed out, often awkwardly cut off near the end of the first round.
Despite not airing on broadcast television, the NHL Draft has drawn decent television ratings in recent years. Last year, the draft drew 368,000 viewers on NBCSN, a fraction of the audience for the NFL and NBA drafts but enough to outdraw the MLB Draft on the MLB Network (297,000 viewers), according to Sports Media Watch.
In the NFL and NBA, draft picks can quickly become impact players, while MLB draft picks usually take years to move up to the big leagues. I asked both Carchidi and Donnellon where NHL draft picks fall on that scale. Here are their answers:
Carchidi: “It generally takes NHL draft picks a few years to reach the NHL. The top picks, however, usually make an impact the first season following their draft [see Connor McDavid, Jack Eichel, etc.].”
Donnellon: “It’s kind of a hybrid. Like baseball picks, NHL [prospects] can come from high school into college age, but as a general rule all but the top guys, say 1-7, will not play for the big club without first going to the minors or to college (or back to college). Last year’s pick Joel Farabee [14th] went to Boston University for a season, has signed an entry contract, and has an outside chance to stick with Flyers next season. Likely he will go to the Phantoms for a year at least.
“Year before they took Nolan Patrick with the No. 2 pick and he made the Flyers that fall without any minor experience.”
When: Friday, June 21
Where: Rogers Arena, Vancouver, Canada
Time: 8 p.m.
TV: NBCSN
Hosts: Liam McHugh and Kathryn Tappen
Streaming: NHL.com, NBC Sports app (requires cable authentication), Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Playstation Vue, DirecTV Now (all require a subscription).
When: Saturday, June 22
Time: 1 p.m.
TV: NHL Network
Hosts: Jamison Coyle and Jackie Redmond
Streaming: NHL.com (free), Sling TV, DirecTV Now, NHL.tv (all require a subscription)
Carchidi and Donnellon will be covering all the action live on Twitter. Notes and observations about the draft will be at Inquirer.com/Flyers.
Coverage of the NHL Draft begins on the NHL Network at 6 p.m. with a special preview on NHL Tonight, which will feature live interviews and Tony Granato’s scouting reports on draft prospects Cole Caufield and Alex Turcotte.
NBCSN will kick off its coverage at 7:30 p.m. with NHL Live, which will lead into the NHL Draft at 8 p.m. Liam McHugh and Kathryn Tappen will host NBCSN’s coverage of the draft, and will be jointed by NHL analyst Pierre McGuire and NHL Insiders Bob McKenzie, Craig Button, and Darren Dreger.
On Saturday, Rounds 2 through 7 of the draft will air on the NHL Network beginning at 1 p.m. Jaimson Coyle and Jackie Redmond will host the network’s coverage alongside analysts Brian Lawton, Dave Reid, and NHL Network reporter E.J. Hradek.
The Flyers have a total of eight 2019 draft picks. The team traded away its second-round pick (and a third-round pick in 2020) to the San Jose Sharks to acquire defenseman Justin Braun, and its fifth-round pick to the Winnipeg Jets in exchange for center Kevin Hayes.
• No. 11 (Round one)
• No. 65 (Round three)
• No. 72 (Round three)
• No. 103 (Round four)
• No. 165 (Round six)
• No. 169 (Round six)
• No 196 (Round seven)
• No. 201 (Round seven)