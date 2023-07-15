Flyers bid farewell to Tony DeAngelo via buyout

Tony DeAngelo is now a free agent.

The Flyers placed him on unconditional waivers Friday for the purposes of a buyout.

No teams claimed him off waivers, so he became a free agent Saturday after clearing waivers. DeAngelo is a native of Sewell, N.J., and has family in South Philly. After he was traded to the Flyers at the 2022 NHL Draft, he said it was a lifelong dream to play for his hometown team.

A year later, DeAngelo is no longer a part of the Flyers despite signing a two-year, $10 million contract.

Now that DeAngelo has cleared, the Flyers can buy him out and clear $3.33 million in cap space this year. It will also cost the Flyers $3.33 million spread over the next two years ($1.66 million each year).

While he scored 11 goals and had 42 points for the Flyers this season, he finished the year in controversy after being benched for the final five games for an undisclosed reason. DeAngelo had also been benched and scratched multiple times previously. In his exit interviews, DeAngelo would not disclose the reasons behind his benching but said he disagreed with the coach’s decision to bench him.

