NHL playoff picture: Flyers still alive, but need a lot of help to land the final wild card

The Flyers still have a chance to make it into the NHL playoffs, but they’ll need a lot of help.

They didn’t get any assistance Monday night with the Washington Capitals and Pittsburgh Penguins both winning and the Detroit Red Wings coming from behind to eek out an overtime victory.

Those playoff hopes start and end with tonight’s game at the Wells Fargo Center against the New York Islanders, who locked up the third and final playoff spot in the Metropolitan Division Monday night.

Anything but a win against the Islanders in regulation and the Flyers’ season is over. No playoffs. Do not pass go. Do not collect $200.

After that, Flyers fans would also need to root against the Red Wings tonight and the Penguins on Wednesday. That’s a lot, but if everything breaks the Flyers way over the next two nights, John Tortorella’s crew will be back in the playoffs for the first time since 2020 as the second and final wild-card team.

“What happens, happens,” Tortorella told reporters Monday, “I know how we’re preparing for our game, so there’s no sense of getting too locked into the other stuff. We need to take care of our stuff.”

Entering tonight’s regular season-ending game against the Islanders (7 p.m. NBC Sports Philadelphia), here’s a rundown of how the Flyers can still make the playoffs.

Eastern Conference wild card standings

The Flyers are one of four teams still alive in the hunt for the Eastern Conference’s second and final wild card spot, along with the Capitals, Red Wings, and Penguins

The first wild card spot has already been clinched by the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Here’s how the Eastern Conference wild card standings stack up entering Tuesday night:

x- clinched a wild card spot

The Flyers enter tonight with 87 points, one point behind the Penguins and two points behind both the Capitals and Red Wings.

In the NHL, you earn two points for a win, one point for a tie, and one point for an overtime loss. So if the Flyers defeat the Islanders, they’ll end the season with 89 points, enough to punch a ticket to the postseason — if everything else breaks their way.

Here’s everything that has to happen for the Flyers to make the playoffs:

Flyers win tonight in regulation vs. the Capitals AND Red Wings loss tonight in regulation vs. Canadiens AND Penguins loss Wednesday in regulation vs. New York Islanders

If the Flyers defeat the Capitals in regulation, they’ll both end the season with 89 points. But the Flyers would win the tiebreaker, thanks to having a greater goal differential during the season.

The Flyers would also win a tiebreaker with the Red Wings if both teams end up with 89 points, thanks to Philly’s edge in regulation wins. But they’d lose to the Penguins if both teams end up tied with 89 points because Pittsburgh would have more non-shootout wins.

The Red Wings will take the ice tonight at 7 p.m., so Flyers fans won’t have to wait long to find out if their season is over tonight, or if their playoff hopes extend to rooting for the Islanders on Wednesday.

NHL tiebreaker rules

It’s possible the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference is determined by a tiebreaker.

If two or more teams are tied in points when the regular season ends, here are how the standings are determined:

Winning percentage Regulation wins (RW) Regulation and overtime wins (ROW), meaning shootouts are eliminated Total wins Most points earned in head-to-head competition (there are qualifiers if teams haven’t played an even number of games or if more than two clubs are tied). Goal differential (DIFF) Total goals

If the Flyers move on, who would they face in the playoffs?

If the Flyers overcome the odds and nab the eighth and final seed in the Eastern Conference, they’d face the New York Rangers in the first round of the playoffs. That best-of-seven series would likely begin Sunday at Madison Square Garden, since the New York Knicks are scheduled to kick off their playoff run Saturday night, potentially against the Sixers.

The Flyers went 1-3 against the Rangers this season. Philly’s only win was also their most recent game against the Rangers, a 4-1 drubbing at Madison Square Garden that also ended an eight-game losing streak and kept their playoff hopes alive.

Eastern Conference playoff bracket

Outside of the second and final wild-card spot, the other seven playoff slots in the Eastern Conference are already locked in.

Here’s how the first round playoff bracket currently looks in the Eastern Conference, as of Tuesday morning:

Boston Bruins vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Florida Panthers vs. Toronto Maple Leafs New York Rangers vs. Washington Capitals Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Islanders

Eastern Conference standings

Western conference playoff bracket

Unlike the Eastern Conference, we know all eight playoff teams in the Western Conference. Here’s how the bracket looks in the West as of Tuesday morning:

Dallas Stars vs. Vegas Golden Knights Winnipeg Jets vs. Colorado Avalanche Vancouver Canucks vs. Nashville Predators Edmonton Oilers vs. Los Angeles Kings

Western Conference standings

2024 NHL playoffs schedule and format

The first round of the NHL playoffs will begin on Sunday. Both ESPN and TNT Sports will broadcast the playoffs, with games also airing on ABC, ESPN2, and TBS.

Sixteen teams ultimately will make the playoffs, eight in each conference. Each playoff round, including the Stanley Cup Finals, is best-of-seven series with the higher seed gaining home-court advantage.

Here’s the schedule: