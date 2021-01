The Flyers and the NHL drop the puck on Wednesday to begin a 56-game season.

It’s been about four months since the Stanley Cup was awarded to the Tampa Lightning, and a little longer than that since the Flyers were eliminated in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

But everyone starts fresh starting now. Here is how The Inquirer’s Flyers writers -- Sam Carchidi, Ed Barkowitz, Mike Sielski and Marcus Hayes -- see the season unfolding for Philadelphia’s team, and the rest of the league:

What will be the Flyers’ regular-season record?

Carchidi: 32-18-6 (70 points)

32-18-6 (70 points) Barkowitz: 28-18-10 (66 points)

28-18-10 (66 points) Sielski: 33-19-4 (70 points)

33-19-4 (70 points) Hayes: 30-20-6 (66 points)

How will the Flyers finish in the NHL East?

Carchidi: 3rd

3rd Barkowitz: 4th

4th Sielski: 3rd

3rd Hayes: 3rd

How many playoff rounds will the Flyers win?

Carchidi: 2

2 Barkowitz: 0

0 Sielski: 1

1 Hayes: 1

DAVID MAIALETTI / Staff Photographer Defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere has been on the hot seat for some time. Might this be the year the Flyers let him go? Or will he get another chance to stick?

Will Shayne Gostisbehere be traded?

Carchidi: No

No Barkowitz: No

No Sielski: Yes

Yes Hayes: Yes

Who will be the Flyers’ top point producer?

Carchidi: Travis Konecny, 51 points

Travis Konecny, 51 points Barkowitz: Sean Couturier, 52 points

Sean Couturier, 52 points Sielski: Travis Konecny, 49 points

Travis Konecny, 49 points Hayes: Jake Voracek, 50 points

Who will be the Flyers’ top goal scorer?

Carchidi: Kevin Hayes, 21

Kevin Hayes, 21 Barkowitz: Kevin Hayes, 22

Kevin Hayes, 22 Sielski: Travis Konecny, 25

Travis Konecny, 25 Hayes: Kevin Hayes, 27

JOSE F. MORENO / Staff Photographer As goaltender Carter Hart goes, so go the Flyers.

Who will be the Flyers’ team MVP?

Carchidi: Carter Hart

Carter Hart Barkowitz: Carter Hart

Carter Hart Sielski: Carter Hart

Carter Hart Hayes: Kevin Hayes

What will be Carter Hart’s goals-against average and save percentage?

Carchidi: 2.35, .920

2.35, .920 Barkowitz: 2.28, .919

2.28, .919 Sielski: 2.21, .922

2.21, .922 Hayes: 2.51, .902

How many goals will Claude Giroux, Sean Couturier, Travis Konecny, Oskar Lindblom, and Nolan Patrick score?

Carchidi: Giroux (17), Konecny (20), Couturier (19), Lindblom (15), Patrick (14)

Giroux (17), Konecny (20), Couturier (19), Lindblom (15), Patrick (14) Barkowitz: Giroux (16), Konecny (12), Couturier (20), Lindblom (17), Patrick (14)

Giroux (16), Konecny (12), Couturier (20), Lindblom (17), Patrick (14) Sielski: Giroux (12), Konecny (25), Couturier (24), Lindblom (15), Patrick (15)

Giroux (12), Konecny (25), Couturier (24), Lindblom (15), Patrick (15) Hayes: Giroux (22), Konecny (18), Couturier (22), Lindblom (18), Patrick (5)

YONG KIM / Staff Photographer Flyers center Travis Konecny had a breakout offensive season last year.

Who will win their divisions?

Carchidi: East (Washington), Central (Tampa Bay), North (Toronto), West (Vegas)

East (Washington), Central (Tampa Bay), North (Toronto), West (Vegas) Barkowitz: East (Boston), Central (Tampa Bay), North (Edmonton), West (St. Louis)

East (Boston), Central (Tampa Bay), North (Edmonton), West (St. Louis) Sielski: East (N.Y. Islanders), Central (Carolina), North (Edmonton), West (Vegas)

East (N.Y. Islanders), Central (Carolina), North (Edmonton), West (Vegas) Hayes: East (Boston), Central (Tampa Bay), North (Montreal), West (St. Louis)

Who will be in the Stanley Cup Finals and win it all?

Carchidi: Vegas over the Flyers

Vegas over the Flyers Barkowitz: Boston over Vegas

Boston over Vegas Sielski: Vegas over N.Y. Islanders

Vegas over N.Y. Islanders Hayes: Tampa Bay over Colorado

Who will be the NHL Rookie of the Year?

Carchidi: Igor Shesterkin, NY Rangers

Igor Shesterkin, NY Rangers Barkowitz: Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota

Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota Sielski: Igor Shesterkin, NY Rangers

Igor Shesterkin, NY Rangers Hayes: Alexis Lafrenière, Rangers

Who will be the NHL MVP?

Carchidi: Auston Matthews, Toronto

Auston Matthews, Toronto Barkowitz: Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado

Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Sielski: Connor McDavid, Edmonton

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Hayes: Auston Matthews, Maple Leafs