If he didn’t, he wouldn’t have scratched van Riemsdyk multiple times for rookie Joel Farabee, and he wouldn’t have felt it necessary to have Oskar Lindblom skate with the team after its Game 5 loss to the Canadiens and suit up in Games 6 and 7 against the Islanders. It was dramatic and inspiring to see Lindblom skate and play again after completing his cancer treatments, of course, but it also showed how desperate Vigneault was to deliver an emotional lift to his players, presumably because they and the leaders in the locker room weren’t generating one themselves.