“I love broadcasting and I’m still madly in love with the Flyers; it’s hard not to be when you work with the team often as we do,” said Clement, who authored the inspiring Everyday Leadership: Crossing Gorges on Tightropes to Success in 2011. “I love broadcasting the games. I’m not sure I like much else (about it) at this stage – the travel, the airports, the airplanes, the hotels, all of that. It’s a grind, and I was in position to make a decision based on what my loves are in life. Now, being able to be with my wife, travel around a little more and see our kids, who are scattered all over the place, it just seemed like time.”