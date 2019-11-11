Look, Brian Elliott has been healthy so far this season, and he has been excellent, but everyone knows the score here. Elliott is the veteran backup, the guy who should play 35-45 games during the regular season so that Hart can be sharp and fresh come the postseason. And if circumstances allow the Flyers to carry out that plan, they will make the playoffs — and once they get there, they should have an advantage that they haven’t enjoyed in more than a decade.