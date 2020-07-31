Giroux’s point total had dropped for three consecutive seasons before a move to left wing in 2017 had revitalized him. Now, as Fletcher and the other members of the brain trust saw it, they had a choice. The Flyers needed to add both size and scoring. So they could move Giroux back to center and pursue the most prized player on that summer’s free-agent market: left wing Artemi Panarin. “That was a name that was talked about” in the room, said Holmgren, who stepped down as the Flyers’ president that month. Or, they could keep Giroux at left wing and instead acquire another center. Because, just two months earlier, Fletcher had hired Alain Vigneault as head coach, the logical target was Kevin Hayes, who had played for Vigneault for four years with the Rangers.