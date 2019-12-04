That, as much as his goal against Montreal or his assist on Laughton’s, is why the Flyers wanted and needed Hayes. They’re 16-7-5 now, with 37 points over 28 games, playing better earlier in a season than they have in years, and there was always going to be a telltale sign that their rebuild was nearing its end. That sign was this: They would win games without Claude Giroux and Jake Voracek having to be their best players every night. And look here: Travis Konecny leads them in points. Oskar Lindblom leads them in goals. Sean Couturier leads their forwards in ice time. And Hayes has given them a bona fide second-line center, given them an edge and ruggedness they lacked. There’s no statistic for that, no tangible target that Kevin Hayes was never going to hit. But it’s why they’re paying him, and why he’s justifying it so far. Watch and you’ll see.