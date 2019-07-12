The modest promotion he got on Thursday is nice, but the most pressing items on general manager Chuck Fletcher’s desk have not changed.
Fletcher, in his first public remarks since adding Flyers’ president of hockey operations to his title, said on Friday that getting deals done with restricted free agents Ivan Provorov and Travis Konecny and the pending arbitration of Scott Laughton, also an RFA, are at the top of his to-do list.
“I spoke with Mark Gandler a few days ago,” Fletcher said, referring to Provorov’s agent. “Everything is cordial, amicable. I think until the market settles out a little bit, it may be difficult to move forward on Provorov.”
Provorov is a 22-year-old defenseman who plays 25 minutes per game, which is easily the most of any of the Flyers blue-liners and sixth-most in the NHL.
Other teams can offer deals to the restricted free agents, which the Flyers can either match or settle for compensatory draft picks in return. Provorov may have taken a step back last season from the 17 goals and plus-17 he posted in 2017-18, but he’s one of the most intriguing RFA defensemen out there.
(Boston’s Charlie McAvoy and Columbus’ Zach Werenski also are young RFA defensemen. Also keep an eye on the deal 25-year-old Jacob Trouba gets from the Rangers. He has a July 25 arbitration hearing.)
Provorov had seven goals and was a minus-16 last season. He has not missed a game in his three-year career.
Laughton, 25, is due a raise from the two-year, $1.925 million contract he just finished. His arbitration hearing is scheduled for July 30, though Fletcher expressed hope a deal could be made beforehand.
“One way or the other that will get done,” the president/GM said. “That’s a little more of a front-burner issue because we have that date scheduled. Tight deadlines like that certainly lead to more communication.”
Konecny has scored 24 goals each of the last two seasons and will get an even larger bump from the $1.14 million average annual value of his last deal. He’s a top-six forward who turned 22 in March.
Fletcher added the title of team president after Paul Holmgren stepped aside on Thursday. Holmgren will remain as a senior advisor, but Fletcher will become the unquestionable face (or target, depending on how the boys fare on the ice) of the club. He’ll answer to CEO Dave Scott.
After adding veteran defensemen Matt Niskanen and Justin Braun, losing Provorov would be a big problem. As Fletcher himself said, until the Flyers get more consistent defensively, deep postseason runs will not be happening anytime soon. For right now, though, everyone plays the waiting game.
“I expect as the summer goes on we’ll continue to chip away at this,” Fletcher said. “The market will continue to flush out as we go and we’ll get there. We’ll get there by the end.”