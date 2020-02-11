You have to go back eight years to find a Cup-winning team whose clear-cut No. 1 defenseman was as young as Provorov, the Flyers’ clear-cut No. 1 defenseman, is now. Does that mean the Flyers can’t make a postseason charge this spring, assuming they qualify? No, but the available evidence suggests that their incline will be steeper than it will be next season, or the season after that. When you have at least one defenseman who is that good, that smart, that skilled and tested, it can cover up for so many other weaknesses and sins.