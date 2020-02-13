Three points doesn’t look or feel like an ocean to anyone perusing the standings, of course. But it is, and players and coaches around the league know it. The NHL’s system for determining how teams collect points and earn spots in its postseason tournament is so cockamamie, geared toward artificially propping up teams and ginning up and maintaining interest in the regular season and early rounds of the playoffs, that it warps both the standings themselves and the manner in which teams play.