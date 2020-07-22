So those are worries, for every team. But the one thing the Flyers don’t have to worry about – compared to a few other teams, anyway – is the notion that they will face a heavy mental or emotional burden ahead of these playoffs. Their strong play this season was a breath of fresh, clean air, the franchise’s first in a long time. These are not the Flyers of the mid-1990s, when any season with Eric Lindros and without a championship would be regarded as a failure, or the early 2000s, when Bob Clarke built teams so laden with aging veterans that each club seemed to have its own expiration date. They’re not the 2018-19 Tampa Bay Lightning, who coasted to 62 victories and 128 points only to have the Columbus Blue Jackets sweep them in the playoffs’ first round. They’re not those Capitals teams from 2007 through 2017, from a decade of stick-squeezing and sphincter-tightening.