“At the end of the day, I think it’s just going to be about preparation,” rookie left winger Joel Farabee said. With no fans, “you’re going to have to create your own energy. The team that does that the best is going to have the best chance to win. I think we will be prepared. We’re not too worried about the no fans. It’s hockey at the end of the day. We’re going to play to the best of our ability and we’ll go from there.”