What: Game 5, Eastern Conference semifinals
When: Tuesday, 7 p.m.
Where: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
TV: NBCSN. Radio: 97.5 FM The Fanatic
Streaming: NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app.
Series so far: The Islanders won the opener, 4-0, with a suffocating first period and three goals in the third. The Flyers responded with an overtime victory in Game 2 after blowing a three-goal lead. Phil Myers had the winner. In Game 3, defensive miscues cost the Flyers in the Islanders’ 3-1 win. Brock Nelson scored two goals during the Islanders’ 3-2 win in Game 4.
From the sportsbooks: (via Ed Barkowitz) Early Monday Game 5 money lines were even at PointsBet (-110) and William Hill (-110), with DraftKings (-108) requiring a little less juice. FanDuel had the Flyers -120/Islanders +100, so that’s the spot for Isles’ players. For puck lines, DraftKings was +250 on the Islanders at -1.5. FanDuel was offering the Flyers at +155 to win Game 5 in regulation.
He said it: “He is a great guy to have around. He lightens up the mood, he brings a lot of positive energy into the room. Always smiling. He is a great guy. Just brings out that much more energy for us. He is just awesome to have around.” -- Phil Myers on Flyers cancer survivor Oskar Lindblom, who skated during warm-ups before Game 4.
Also Tuesday: Las Vegas vs. Vancouver, 9:45 p.m. ET – NBCSN
1. When losing three of the first four playoff games, the Flyers are 1-17 in those series. conversely, the Islanders are 10-0 when leading a series 3-1. Overall, teams that own a 3-1 lead are 284-29 in winning a best-of-seven Stanley Cup Playoff series.
2. What crazy swings there were in Game 4. During the scoreless first period the Islanders outshot the Flyers, 18-7. In the 1-1 second period, the Flyers owned a 17-3 advantage in shots. Things were closer in the third period where the Flyers outshot the Islanders, 14-12, only to be outscored 2-1.
3. In previewing Game 4, we outlined Claude Giroux’s struggles in the postseason. He has no goals in 13 postseason games this season and has just one goal in his last 26. All-star Travis Konecny has no goals and four assists in 13 postseason games. He has one goal and four assists in 19 career playoff games. Giroux and Konecny combined for 45 goals in the regular season, including a team-high 24 by Konecny. To get a combined zero goals from these two helps explains the offensive struggles.
The Islanders have six players who share a team-high three points in this series, while the Flyers only have two with a team-high three points.
Here are the players
Islanders
Anders Lee - 3 Goals, 0 Assists, 3 Points
Jean-Gabriel Pageau - 3-0-3
Brock Nelson 2-1-3
Josh Bailey 0-3-3
Matthew Barzal 0-3-3
Jordan Eberle 0-3-3
Flyers
Sean Couturier 2-1-3
Kevin Hayes 2-1-3
Best-of-7/N.Y. Islanders lead 3-1.
Monday, Aug. 24: Game 1, N.Y. Islanders, 4-0
Wednesday, Aug. 26: Game 2, Flyers, 4-3 OT
Saturday Aug. 29: Game 3, Islanders, 3-1
Sunday Aug. 30: Game 4, Islanders, 3-2
Tuesday Sept. 1: Game 5, at Flyers, 7 p.m. (NBCSN)
*Thursday Sept. 3: Game 6, at N.Y. Islanders, time/TV TBD
*Saturday Sept. 5: Game 7, at Flyers, time/TV TBD
Note: Eastern conference semifinals, at Toronto. ... Flyers are the designated home team for Games 1, 2, 5 and 7. ... Games also broadcast on 97.5-FM The Fanatic, and streamed on NBCSports.com. ... *If necessary.