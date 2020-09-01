3. In previewing Game 4, we outlined Claude Giroux’s struggles in the postseason. He has no goals in 13 postseason games this season and has just one goal in his last 26. All-star Travis Konecny has no goals and four assists in 13 postseason games. He has one goal and four assists in 19 career playoff games. Giroux and Konecny combined for 45 goals in the regular season, including a team-high 24 by Konecny. To get a combined zero goals from these two helps explains the offensive struggles.