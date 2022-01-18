For the second time this month, the Flyers game won’t be airing on NBC Sports Philadelphia — or anywhere else on TV, for that matter.

Tuesday’s matchup between the Flyers and the New York Islanders is streaming exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu as part of the network’s new TV deal with the NHL. The game was originally scheduled to take place Nov. 30, but was postponed due to COVID-19 cases.

It might not be the worst thing that the game isn’t airing on television — the Flyers have lost eight straight games, and lost to the eighth-place Islanders Monday 4-1.

Tuesday’s game one of 75 NHL games scheduled to stream exclusively on the two Disney-owned streaming platforms this season. The Flyers lost 6-2 to the Pittsburgh Penguins on the streaming services earlier this month, and have two more games scheduled to stream exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu. They are:

March 24 at the St. Louis Blues at 8 p.m.

April 25 at the Chicago Blackhawks at 8 p.m.

A subscription costs $6.99 a month for either Hulu or ESPN+. There’s also a bundle that features ESPN+, Hulu, and Disney+ for $13.99 a month. Hulu does offer a free trial for Hulu, but Flyers fans told the Inquirer the service made you pay to watch the game.

Calling the game for ESPN is play-by-play announcer John Buccigross alongside analyst Kevin Weekes. Arda Öcal will handle things in the studio alongside NHL analysts Barry Melrose and Ryan Callahan.

New York Islanders at Philadelphia Flyers

When: Tuesday, Jan. 18

Where: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia

Start Time: 7 p.m.

Announcers: John Buccigross, Kevin Weekes

Streaming: ESPN+ and Hulu

You’ll have to be fully vaccinated to enter the Wells Fargo Center

Beginning today, a negative COVID-19 test will no longer get you into the Wells Fargo Center.

Philadelphia’s vaccine mandate went into full effect Tuesday, meaning you must show proof of vaccination to get into restaurants and bars, sports venues, movie theaters, and other locations that serve food. That includes the Wells Fargo Center, so you need to either show your vaccine card or a photo of it.

Children under 5 and people with religious or medical exemptions will be able to continue to show a negative COVID-19 test from the past 24 hours.

By Feb. 3, all staff and children 5 to 11 must be fully vaccinated at locations that fall under the mandate.

If you lost your vaccination card, you have some options.

Flyers’ next five games