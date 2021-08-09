The pandemic isn’t over yet.

The delta variant is contributing to a surge of new cases of COVID-19 throughout the country, including in the Philadelphia area where increased transmission is the current reality.

And now, some businesses — from local restaurants such as Martha in Kensington to Broadway theaters in New York — are instituting proof-of-vaccination policies that require you to show your vaccination card (or a picture of your card) to enter.

Vaccination cards, though, are just made of paper, and sometimes things happen — they can be lost, damaged, or destroyed.

If you lose or damage your vaccine card and need a replacement, there are a couple ways to get a new one in Pennsylvania, depending on whether you got vaccinated in the city of Philadelphia or outside Philadelphia.

Here is what you should doif you lose or damage your vaccination card.

» READ MORE: Should you laminate your vaccination card? What if you lose it? Here are the dos and don’ts.

If you were vaccinated in Philly, contact your vaccination site

If you got your vaccination at a pharmacy or health clinic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends contacting the pharmacy or clinic . Jim Garrow, communications director for the Philadelphia Department of Public Health, seconds that advice.

“We understand that sometimes things happen and cards get lost or damaged,” Garrow says. “We’ve been telling folks to go back to a clinic where they were vaccinated and they should be able to receive a new one.”

That goes for those who were vaccinated at city-run clinics as well.

If you were vaccinated at a city-run clinic that is now closed — such as the FEMA clinic at the Convention Center — Garrow suggests going to “any Health Department clinic” and explaining your situation.

“[They] should be able to look up the record and provide the person with an updated card,” Garrow says.

If you were vaccinated outside of Philly, go through the state immunization information system

The CDC notes online that you can also try going through the state’s immunization information system, which in the commonwealth is known as the Pennsylvania Statewide Immunization Information System (PA-SIIS). PA-SIIS is an immunization registry system that is operated by the Pennsylvania Department of Health and collects and organizes vaccine history information.

Maggi Barton, deputy press secretary for the state health department, recommends going through the state Department of Health’s PA-SIIS system and skip trying to go through your vaccine provider if you were vaccinated outside of Philly.

“If Pennsylvanians need a copy of their vaccination status, they can request a copy of their vaccination records by visiting the Department of Health’s website,” Barton says. “Individuals should contact us at the DOH for these vaccination records.”

To do so, you can email the PA-SIIS at ra-dhpasiis@pa.gov, and you will receive a form to fill out and send back to get your vaccination records. While there is no defined timeline for a response, Barton says that the DOH “will respond as soon as we can” and that the department is “currently working to improve this process.”

People who go this route can specify how they’d like to receive their vaccination records, such as via mail or email, Barton says.

» READ MORE: These are the Philadelphia restaurants that require proof of vaccination

Can I use PA-SIIS if I was vaccinated in Philadelphia?

No. The PA-SIIS is only for people who were vaccinated outside of Philadelphia, Garrow says. So, if you were vaccinated in the city, you should start by going back to the place where you were vaccinated, rather than using the state system.

“The PA-SIIS is only useful for folks that were vaccinated outside of Philly, so if folks were vaccinated in one of the suburban counties, that will work,” Garrow says. “In Philly, in the near-term, the pharmacies and health clinics that [you] originally were vaccinated at should have the capacity to provide new cards.”

What if my name is spelled wrong or has changed?

Folks who have misspellings on their vaccine cards or have changed their names since being vaccinated can get new, corrected cards..

If you were vaccinated in the city, Garrow says that going back to your vaccine provider to request a new card “should work for name changes and errors, provided sufficient ID is presented.”

Outside of Philadelphia, Barton says, the PA-SIIS is the way to go.

“All changes for information, name, demographics, etc. are made through PA-SIIS,” she says. “The department takes every effort to ensure revisions are made when requested.”

Expert sources:

Jim Garrow , communications director for the Philadelphia Department of Public Health.

Maggi Barton, deputy press secretary for the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

» READ MORE: Live your best life in Philly: Read our most useful stories here.