“It certainly became apparent to me that Chuck’s got a really good grasp of things,” Holmgren said. “He loves the Flyers. He knows the iconic brand of the Flyers. He knows how important the Flyers are to the city of Philadelphia, and he wants to get us back where we should be. Once I recognized that – and I believe Dave did, too – I thought, ‘This is a good time for me to let Chuck do his thing.’ He’s a good guy. He’s good at what he does.”