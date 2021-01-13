The Penguins will be missing right winger Kasperi Kapanen (COVID-19 protocol), projected to be on the top line. .... The Flyers will have an advertisement on their helmets this season — Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), an international IT consulting firm. … All seven Flyers placed on waivers Monday cleared on Tuesday, including Samuel Morin. GM Chuck Fletcher said he was “very pleased” Morin cleared and liked the progress he has made while switching from defense to left wing. … In franchise history, the Flyers are 29-17-6 (.615) in their 52 home openers. … Vigneault’s four teams are 7-7-3 in season openers; Pittsburgh’s Mike Sullivan is 2-2-2 in openers. … Fans are not allowed inside the Wells Fargo Center at this point, but the team has received a waiver from city health officials to invite a front-line worker and their family to each home game. On Wednesday, the attendees will be Amanda (a nurse ) and Josh (an EMT) ) Hatheway of Langhorne and their sons, Westin and Carson.