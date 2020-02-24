Yes, Gostisbehere has been out of the lineup of late because of a knee injury and the Flyers, without him, are surging. Yes, Robert Hagg has generally performed well in place of him. Yes, throughout his five-year career, Gostisbehere has been talented if inconsistent, volleying from seasons in which he seemed poised to become an elite play-pushing defenseman to seasons in which his carelessness with the puck made you wonder if he’d ever reach his full potential. If you want to find a reason to trade Gostisbehere, if you’re that bleak about the prospect that he will rediscover the best version of himself, you can find a reason. If general manager Chuck Fletcher learns that Gostisbehere could be the key to a trade that would improve the Flyers’ roster as a whole, he should, by all means, explore it.