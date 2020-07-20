On Monday, the NHL announced the names of the three finalists for the 2019-20 Selke Trophy. By the letter of its description, the award is given annually to the league’s “best defensive forward.” Really, though, the Selke recognizes the player who is regarded as the best all-around forward in the league. It’s not just that the forward, usually a center, can win faceoffs, kill penalties, and check the starch out of an opposing team’s superstar. No Selke winner has or would have scored fewer than 20 goals in an 82-game season in nearly 30 years. The guy has to be able to put the puck in the net, too.