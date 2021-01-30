Removing Konecny, however, is a stunner, assuming he is healthy. Vigneault was very unhappy with the way his top two lines played in the opening 40 minutes of an inartistic 3-1 win Thursday in New Jersey. He apparently was most unhappy with Konecny, who had no shots in a season-high 17 minutes, 33 seconds and was used sparingly in the third period. He has a total of one shot over his last three games.