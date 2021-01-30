Based on Saturday’s morning skate, Flyers coach Alain Vigneault is sending a message to his team: Even a high-scoring player must perform or he will be benched.
At the morning skate in Voorhees, right winger Travis Konecny, who is tied with James van Riemsdyk for the team lead with five goals, skated with the extra players. That’s an indication he will be benched in Saturday night’s game against the visiting New York Islanders (3-4).
Left winger Samuel Morin, a converted defenseman, skated with the regulars and apparently will make his season debut for the Flyers (5-2-1).
Vigneault wasn’t available this morning and won’t address the media until 4:45 p.m.
It would not be surprising if the 6-foot-7, 230-pound Morin was in the lineup. After all, the Islanders were the much more physical team in last year’s conference semifinals, beating the Flyers in seven games. Morin would add some needed physicality.
Removing Konecny, however, is a stunner, assuming he is healthy. Vigneault was very unhappy with the way his top two lines played in the opening 40 minutes of an inartistic 3-1 win Thursday in New Jersey. He apparently was most unhappy with Konecny, who had no shots in a season-high 17 minutes, 33 seconds and was used sparingly in the third period. He has a total of one shot over his last three games.
Konecny is tied for the Flyers’ lead in goals (five), tied for second in points (eight), and tied with two players (Ivan Provorov, Claude Giroux) with a team-high plus-five rating.
In another matter, defenseman Phil Myers, who has missed four games with a fractured rib, skated on the second pairing with Travis Sanheim at the morning session and could be in Saturday’s lineup.
Nate Prosser, 34, who steadied the defense and scored a goal in his Flyers debut Thursday, might come out of the lineup.
Check back after Vigneault’s media availability for an update.