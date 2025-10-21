Flyers’ Travis Konecny happy to get on the board and put an end to the ‘snakebit’ questions

Still in his gear after a lengthy practice on Tuesday, Travis Konecny was asked about the mighty yell he let out after punching in his first goal of the season in the Flyers’ 5-2 win against the Seattle Kraken the night before.

“Yeah, I mean, now I don’t have to hear about being snakebit again,” he said, eliciting a laugh as he seemed to poke fun at a question he was asked after Thursday night’s 5-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets. “No, I mean, it was a big goal during the game. It wasn’t anything special about that one. It was just a big time in the game.”

Konecny has led the Flyers in scoring for five of the past six seasons, including the last four, but after putting up consecutive campaigns of 31 and 33 goals, Konecny slipped to 24 last season — and only three of those came over the final 35 games. He entered this season knowing he had to be more consistent across the 82-game slate, but despite not scoring through the first five games, he was contributing in other facets.

Advertisement

» READ MORE: Flyers takeaways: Power play finally fires; Nikita Grebenkin announces his presence

“I think sometimes, when you’re looking for offense, you’re trying too hard, you almost want to do too many plays,” said his centerman Sean Couturier. “And, I’ve seen over the last two games, a little more simplicity in his game, where he’s just making the easy pass and getting open, using his speed to go to the net and cycling.”

The 5-foot-10, 192-pound Konecny is throwing big checks, too. While Garnet Hathaway leads the Flyers with 24 hits, Konecny is fifth with nine — six coming in the past two games.

On Saturday against the Minnesota Wild, he had three of his four hits in the second period. One of them generated a roar from the crowd and seemed to spark the Flyers, who were trailing 1-0 before winning 2-1 in overtime.

After the Noah Cates line had trouble getting out of their end, Konecny finally came on for a change. The Flyers worked the puck out from Couturier to Bobby Brink to Konecny. The two-time All-Star dumped it in and chased — crushing Minnesota’s 6-foot-2, 196-pound Jonas Brodin to the ground at the end boards.

Did it carry into Monday night?

“A little bit, yeah, for sure,” he said. “I mean, sometimes when I’m in that mood, it’s something that helps the team, but in the moment, some of it’s just for me, getting some anger out. And I think that in some ways that helps the team.

“But, yeah, that specific time I remember there was one that was meant for the team and one that was for me.”

Despite not burying the puck until Monday — which gave him 199 goals in 652 regular-season games — Konecny was still playing a key role for the Flyers. Along with those big hits, he dished out two assists, and is big reason why the penalty kill is tied for 10th in the NHL (83.3%). According to Natural Stat Trick, at five-on-five, the Flyers have scored four goals while giving up just two when he is on the ice.

“Well, right now, I think he was looking for a little bit for his game offensively, but I think he was, in our zone, he was really in the right positions, being on the D side and winning battles down low, helping me out a lot as a centerman,” said Couturier. “So I think when you’re not on your offensive game, and you find ways to help the team in other ways, that’s what you mean by taking care of details.”

And then he stood up for his captain. Late in the third period of a game that was out of reach for the visitors, Couturier was drilled from behind by Kraken defenseman Ryan Lindgren. Konecny went after him, dropping the gloves.

» READ MORE: Rick Tocchet’s seeking ‘awareness’ from Flyers blueliner Egor Zamula

“I saw him keep going at [Owen Tippett], and he’s our hottest guy,” said Konecny of his teammate who has five goals in the first six games. “It was just one of those things where I was just kind of in my head, like, what are you doing? And then he tried to jump me.”

What did Couturier say to Konecny afterward? “Great job, way to go,” he said.

So, any history between the Flyers winger and former New York Rangers defenseman?

“There is now,” Konecny said with a smile.

Breakaways

The Flyers are off on Wednesday before taking on the Senators in Ottawa on Thursday (7 p.m., NBCSP). … Submit entries for Around the Rinks, which highlights the local ice, ball, and inline hockey scenes, Thursdays online and Fridays in the paper, by noon every Thursday with Around the Rinks in the subject line to jspiegel@inquirer.com. Entries can include information about your league, big moments on the ice, upcoming rivalry games, favorite players, and more.