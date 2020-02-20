Gupta met Evans nearly 25 years ago while working on his mayoral campaigns and while a law student. He also interned in Evans’ state representative office in Harrisburg. “The congressman has been a very impactful legislator in our city for a long time,” Gupta said. “He’s on the Ways and Means Committee and the small-business subcommittee. He’s an elected official who errs on the side of action. He gets things done. If there’s some way that I can have a small impact through this position, that’s what i’m excited about.” Gupta is due to start April 27, three days after leaving the market.