Storefront vacancies are relatively few here on this Main Line rendition of Main Street USA. On Sunday, Nov. 1, Rittenhouse Place, a commercial strip just off Lancaster Avenue, got a new barbecue restaurant (Sophie’s BBQ). Just this summer and fall, a vegan juice/bowl/smoothie cafe (Blue Pearl) and a Japanese restaurant (Sakana) opened on the next block. Also recently, Autana, a Venezuelan restaurant, opened at the train station, and Sesami, an Southeast Asian-inspired bowl shop, opened at the corner of Wynnewood and County Line Roads.