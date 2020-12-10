Baby Blues closed at 3402 Sansom St. on Oct. 25 in anticipation of the move. In taking the building at 3432 Sansom St. previously occupied by Bernie’s, Doc Magrogan’s Oyster House, and the late, great La Terrasse, it will double its space to 7,500 square feet and pick up expanded bar, live music space, and private party spaces and a larger kitchen. And rent will drop considerably, said Johnny Fischer, a partner. Penn owns the new property.