Baby Blues BBQ, which for 10 years has slung ribs, brisket, and chicken from a former rowhouse at 3402 Sansom St. on the University of Pennsylvania campus, will reopen down the block by the end of December.
Baby Blues closed at 3402 Sansom St. on Oct. 25 in anticipation of the move. In taking the building at 3432 Sansom St. previously occupied by Bernie’s, Doc Magrogan’s Oyster House, and the late, great La Terrasse, it will double its space to 7,500 square feet and pick up expanded bar, live music space, and private party spaces and a larger kitchen. And rent will drop considerably, said Johnny Fischer, a partner. Penn owns the new property.
Designer Kim Leoleis, nominated for two Emmys for her design work on the Netflix series Ozark, is working with local designer Bridget Siegfried of Local Bee to make over the property. They’re going for a down-home vibe.
While renovations are ongoing, the restaurant will be open for takeout and delivery soon.
Baby Blues, created in Los Angeles and now with three California locations, is run by Fischer and partners Chris McHugh and John Rubin. They are active in the community, smoking hundreds of turkeys for shelters during Thanksgiving and has closed the restaurant on occasion to host meals and game-day viewing parties for the homeless.