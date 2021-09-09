Bankroll Club — positioned as a novel, tech-based sports and entertainment center by its well-heeled investors — is planning to occupy the Chestnut Street building that housed the landmark Boyd Theater, according to sources within the company.

A liquor-license application was recently posted on the building at 1910 Chestnut St., as noted on the Philadelphia Industrial Heritage Facebook group.

Representatives of Bankroll were not immediately available for comment. Marc Rayfield, a former CBS Radio executive who is an investor told The Inquirer in early 2021 that it will be restaurant where customers can view games and other entertainment events — like a sports bar. Betting will also be a part of it, but Bankroll will not offer a sports book or be affiliated with any one sports book.

Its principal is Paul Martino, a Lansdale-raised Silicon Valley tech start-up specialist who was an early backer of FanDuel. Besides Rayfield, restaurateur Stephen Starr is among the investors listed in public documents.

The Boyd Theater, a circa-1928 movie palace later operated as a Sameric theater, closed in 2002 and fell into disrepair as various owners dithered over potential uses while historic-preservation advocates lobbied for its preservation.

Pearl Properties, which bought the theater from Live Nation in 2014, demolished its auditorium in 2015 but maintained its facade for a redevelopment of the property, a block and a half from Rittenhouse Square.

The Boyd and adjacent properties stretch along 19th, Sansom, and Chestnut Street and now include the high-rise known as The Harper, a Target store, and K’Far restaurant.